South Korea's interim president strengthens commitment to the US alliance

Han Duck-soo said there would be no major changes to South Korea's foreign policy

Following the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korea's interim President Han Duck-soo spoke by phone. Biden emphasized that the alliance with Seoul is the "cornerstone of peace" in the region.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo reassured the country's allies and tried to stabilize financial markets on Sunday, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached over his failed attempt to impose martial law, News.Az reports citing the DW Han spoke with US President Joe Biden over a phone call on Saturday."South Korea will carry out its foreign and security policies without disruption and strive to ensure the South Korea-US alliance is maintained and developed steadfastly," Han said in a statement on Sunday.Han became the acting president of South Korea by the decree of the constitution.In order to stabilize the country's economy and leadership, the main opposition party announced it would not seek Han's impeachment for his involvement in Yoon's December 3 martial law decision."Given that the prime minister has already been confirmed as acting president and considering that excessive impeachments could lead to confusion in national governance, we have decided not to proceed with impeachment procedures," Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung told reporters.Meanwhile, opposition leaders are actively seeking a swift action on Yoon's impeachment by the court.The court will begin hearing the case Monday, and has up to 180 days to rule. But observers say that a court ruling could come faster. Until then, Yoon's powers and presidential duties have been suspended.

News.Az