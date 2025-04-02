South Korea seizes 1 ton of cocaine from ship on east coast

On Wednesday, South Korean authorities confiscated one ton of cocaine, valued at $341.7 million, from a ship off the country's east coast.

In Seoul's largest drug bust to date, authorities discovered 50 boxes each carrying approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine hidden on the vessel, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The Coast Guard's Donghae regional office and Seoul Regional Customs searched the ship after receiving a tip from the American FBI that a 32,000-ton carrier suspected of transporting drugs was about to enter the country's waters, the media outlet reported, citing officials.

According to the report, the Norwegian-flagged vessel arrived at a Gangneung port after traveling through Ecuador, Panama, and China after leaving Mexico.

Meanwhile, authorities launched an investigation into the vessel's captain and crew to determine the origin and destination of the drugs.

News.Az