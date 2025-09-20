South Korea to review Trump’s $100K H-1B visa proposal impact

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s foreign ministry announced on Saturday that it will assess the potential impact of recent changes to the U.S. H-1B visa program on South Korean companies and professional workers. Officials said they will coordinate with U.S. authorities as necessary to understand the implications.

The Trump administration recently proposed requiring companies to pay $100,000 per year for each H-1B visa worker. The move has raised concerns among major tech firms, which have advised visa holders either to remain in the U.S. or return quickly if they are abroad, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

South Korea’s assessment aims to determine how the new visa rules could affect its citizens seeking to work in the U.S., as well as the operations of South Korean businesses employing H-1B workers.

