South Korea to scale back border military activity in bid to ease North Korea tensions
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced Friday that his government will end certain military activities along the border with North Korea, restoring parts of a suspended 2018 inter-Korean pact aimed at reducing tensions.
Speaking on the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Lee said the move — including halts to anti-North propaganda broadcasts and leaflet balloons — is meant to prevent accidental clashes and rebuild military trust.
The so-called September 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement, abandoned by Pyongyang in 2023 and fully suspended by Seoul last year, had imposed no-fly zones, ended border drills, and removed some guard posts. Lee urged North Korea to reciprocate.
He also signaled a more pragmatic approach to Japan ahead of his Aug. 23 summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, despite historical disputes, as both nations face the impact of U.S. tariffs.