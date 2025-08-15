South Korea to scale back border military activity in bid to ease North Korea tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced Friday that his government will end certain military activities along the border with North Korea, restoring parts of a suspended 2018 inter-Korean pact aimed at reducing tensions.

Speaking on the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Lee said the move — including halts to anti-North propaganda broadcasts and leaflet balloons — is meant to prevent accidental clashes and rebuild military trust.

The so-called September 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement, abandoned by Pyongyang in 2023 and fully suspended by Seoul last year, had imposed no-fly zones, ended border drills, and removed some guard posts. Lee urged North Korea to reciprocate.

He also signaled a more pragmatic approach to Japan ahead of his Aug. 23 summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, despite historical disputes, as both nations face the impact of U.S. tariffs.

News.Az