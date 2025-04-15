South Korea, US stage joint air drills involving B-1B bomber

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea and the United States on Tuesday staged joint air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-1B bomber, over the Korean Peninsula, the defense ministry said, in a show of force against North Korean military threats.

The drills, which also mobilized South Korean F-35A and F-16 fighter jets and U.S. F-16s, were designed to demonstrate the allies' capabilities to respond to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, according to the ministry, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

It did not specify the exact location of the drills or the number of B-1B bombers deployed.

The allies' last staged a similar air exercise in February.

News.Az