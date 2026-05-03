Two US service members reported missing after military drills in Morocco

Two US service members reported missing after military drills in Morocco

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Two U.S. service members are missing near the city of Tan Tan, southwestern Morocco, after participating in annual multinational military exercises in the country, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The incident remains under investigation," it said in a statement, adding that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

The two service members who went missing on Saturday were participating in African Lion, AFRICOM's largest annual joint exercise, designed to "strengthen interoperability" among U.S. forces, NATO allies and African partner nations, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

"U.S., Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets," AFRICOM said, adding that "additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

African Lion 2026 is hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.

News.Az