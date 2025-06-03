South Korean opposition wins presidency after political turmoil
EPA-EFE
South Korea has delivered a decisive victory to opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung, just six months after his predecessor's attempt to impose martial law failed.
The brief yet disastrous move set off huge protests and ended former president Yoon Suk Yeol's career: impeached and removed from office, he still faces criminal charges for abusing his power, News.Az reports citing BBC.
But the political chaos that followed means victorious Lee's biggest challenge is still ahead of him. He must unite a polarised country that is still reeling from it all.
He also faces challenges abroad - crucially, negotiating a trade deal with US President Donald Trump to soften the blow of tariffs from South Korea's closest ally.