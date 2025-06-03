South Korean opposition wins presidency after political turmoil

His main rival was the ruling party candidate and a former member of Yoon's cabinet, Kim Moon-soo.

He had been trailing Lee for weeks in polls and in the early hours of Wednesday, he conceded defeat, congratulating Lee "on his victory".

In an earlier speech, Lee had hinted at the win but stopped short of declaring it. He said "recovering" South Korea's democracy would be his first priority.

The snap election comes just three years after the 61-year-old lost his last presidential bid by a razor-thin margin to Yoon.

It's a remarkable comeback for a man who has been caught in several political scandals, from investigations over alleged corruption to family feuds.

Analysts say Lee's win is also a rejection of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), which was tarred by Yoon's martial law order.

"Voters weren't necessarily expressing strong support for Lee's agenda, rather they were responding to what they saw as a breakdown of democracy," Park Sung-min, president of Min Consulting, told the BBC.

"The election became a vehicle for expressing outrage... [and] was a clear rebuke of the ruling party, which had been complicit in or directly responsible for the martial law measures."

Lee's win, he adds, shows that voters had put South Korea's democracy "above all else".