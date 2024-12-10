South Korean parliament passes bill on permanent special counsel probe into martial law

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's National Assembly approved a bill on Tuesday that establishes a permanent special counsel to investigate charges of insurrection against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The charges stem from his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law last week.

The bill, which calls for an investigation into Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su and other officials involved in the martial law declaration, passed the Assembly in a 210-63 vote with 14 abstentions, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) also cast their vote as the party earlier decided not to choose whether to vote for or reject the bill as its party line.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung and former PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho were also included in a list of those subject to the investigation.Unlike a regular special counsel probe, the president cannot exercise the right to veto a bill over a permanent special counsel, though he can delay the appointment of the counsel itself.The Assembly also passed a resolution demanding the swift arrest of Yoon and seven officials in a 191-94 vote with three abstentions.The opposition-led resolution was previously adopted at a committee meeting on Thursday, with only seven officials, such as Kim, Park and Yeo, included on the list.The Democratic Party (DP) later added Yoon as it submitted an amended resolution in the plenary session.Addressing the parliament, DP Rep. Park Sung-joon explained that Yoon was added to the list, accusing him of heading an "insurrection crime" that aimed to "overthrow" the National Assembly.During the session, the DP also reported a motion to impeach Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and Cho Ji-ho, head of the Korean National Police Agency.The DP plans to put the impeachment motions up for a vote at an upcoming plenary session on Saturday.By law, a motion must be put to a vote 24 hours after the reporting procedure, and within 72 hours of the reporting.Tuesday marks the last day of the first regular session of the 22nd National Assembly.

News.Az