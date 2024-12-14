South Korea’s National Assembly set to vote on new impeachment motion against President Yoon
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea on December 7, 2024. Photo: South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images
South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly is poised to vote Saturday on a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched declaration of martial law.The first motion to impeach Yoon was scrapped last Saturday due to a lack of quorum, with nearly all lawmakers from Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP) boycotting the vote, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.
A two-thirds majority is required to pass the motion, which would need support from at least eight PPP lawmakers.
As of Friday, seven PPP lawmakers have publicly expressed their support for Yoon's impeachment.
The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and five other minor opposition parties submitted the motion on Thursday and reported it to the National Assembly the following day, arguing Yoon's martial law declaration violated the Constitution and other laws.
Allegations that martial law troops and police attempted to arrest lawmakers under the leadership of the president were newly added to the motion.
If the motion is passed, the Constitutional Court will decide whether to reinstate or remove Yoon from office.
If upheld by the court, Yoon would be the second president to be impeached since former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.