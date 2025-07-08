South Sudanese president sacks army chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has dismissed the chief of the South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF), Paul Nang Majok, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The announcement, made Monday night on state television, did not specify the reason for Majok's dismissal.

Dau Aturjong Nyuol will replace Majok, who had been in office for barely seven months.

Nyuol was a senior commander in the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) during the civil war against the Sudanese government that culminated in the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

