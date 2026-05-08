Azerbaijan’s Urban Planning Agenda gains global attention ahead of WUF13

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Azerbaijan’s growing role in global urban planning and sustainable development has been highlighted at a conference in Pakistan, as officials point to Baku’s upcoming hosting of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) as a sign of international trust in the country’s urban transformation agenda.

The discussion took place during an academic event titled “Reimagining Cities: Azerbaijan-Pakistan Dialogue on Urban Planning and Sustainable Development,” held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad. The conference was organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Pakistan and brought together academics, students, and diplomats, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, emphasized that 2026 has been declared the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan, underscoring the country’s focus on long-term urban transformation. He said the decision to host WUF13 in Baku reflects international confidence in Azerbaijan’s contribution to global discussions on urbanization and sustainability.

The ambassador also highlighted large-scale reconstruction efforts in territories regained by Azerbaijan, including projects under the “Great Return” program. He referenced the development of modern infrastructure such as “smart city” and “smart village” initiatives in regions like Garabagh and East Zangezur, as well as new international airports in Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin.

According to Farhadov, these projects represent Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction strategy and are positioned as potential models for sustainable development and urban innovation that could also be shared with partner countries, including Pakistan.

Speakers at the event also pointed to Azerbaijan’s recent hosting of COP29 as further evidence of its increasing role in global environmental and development discussions. They described ongoing reconstruction efforts in Baku and the liberated territories as examples of modern urban planning aligned with sustainability principles.

The conference concluded with a Q&A session, reflecting growing academic and diplomatic interest in Azerbaijan’s urban development policies as the country prepares for WUF13, one of the world’s largest forums on cities and sustainable growth.

News.Az