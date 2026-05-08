Malaysia court extends remand of two teens in college student murder investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Malaysian court has extended the remand of two teenage boys to assist investigations into the murder of a female college student who was found with 61 stab wounds in Kampung Simah, Ketereh.

The remand of the two 19-year-old suspects was extended for another seven days starting today after the previous detention order expired. The decision was made by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court News.Az reports, citing BERNAMA.

The extension means the suspects will remain in custody until next Thursday as police continue their investigation into the case.

Authorities are still examining the circumstances surrounding the killing of the student, whose death has shocked the local community.

News.Az