Southeastern US begins recovery as death toll nears 100 after Hurricane Helene - VIDEO

The Southeastern United States launched a massive cleanup and recovery operation on Sunday as the death toll rose to nearly 100 following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

The hurricane began on Thursday in #Florida, then it passed through #Georgia, the #Carolinas and #Tennessee. Georgia authorities compared the consequences of the elements to a bomb explosion.



The powerful storm left millions without power, destroyed critical infrastructure including roads and bridges, and triggered severe flooding from Florida to Virginia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The storm's winds, rain and storm surge killed at least 90 people in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, according to a Reuters tally of state and local officials.Officials feared still more bodies would be discovered.With cellphone towers down across the region, hundreds of people had yet to make contact with loved ones and were listed as unaccounted for.Damage estimates ranged from $15 billion to more than $100 billion, insurers and forecasters said over the weekend, as water systems, communications and critical transportation routes were affected.Property damage and lost economic output will become clearer as officials assess the destruction.In North Carolina, nearly all the deaths were in Buncombe County, where 30 people died, Sheriff Quentin Miller told a video conference call with reporters.County Manager Avril Pinder said she was asking the state for emergency food and drinking water. Streets in the picturesque city of Asheville were submerged in floodwater."This is a devastating catastrophe of historic proportions," Governor Roy Cooper told CNN. "People that I talk to in western North Carolina say they have never seen anything like this."Search and rescue teams from 19 states and the U.S. government have converged on the state, Cooper said, adding that some roads could take months to repair.In Flat Rock, North Carolina, there were widespread blackouts, and people waited hours in line for gas."Grocery stores are closed, cellphone service is out," Chip Frank, 62, said as he entered his third hour waiting in line. "It all depends on these gas stations. You're not going to be able to go nowhere, and it's just a scary feeling."Roughly 2.7 million customers throughout the South were without power on Sunday, a U.S. Energy Department official said, down 40% from Friday after unprecedented storm surges, ferocious winds and perilous conditions extended hundreds of miles inland.South Carolina reported 25 dead, Georgia 17 and Florida 11, according to the governors of those states.

