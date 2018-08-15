Soviet writer Eduard Uspensky, creator of world-famous Cheburashka, dies aged 80

+ ↺ − 16 px

Soviet writer Eduard Uspensky, who created the world-famous Cheburashka character, died in Moscow aged 80, his daughter Irina told TASS on Tuesday.

"Regretfully, Eduard Nikolayevich has passed away," she said.

According to earlier reports, Uspensky was diagnosed with cancer. A medical source told TASS on August 9 that the writer was receiving emergency medical assistance after falling unconscious in his home.

About 60 cartoons are based on books and scripts, written by Uspensky, including Crocodile Gena and His Friends and Uncle Fedor, His Dog, and His Cat.

News.Az

