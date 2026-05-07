Space analytics firm HawkEye raises $416 million in US IPO

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Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 (HAWK.N), opens new tab has raised $416 million in its U.S. ​initial public offering, the company said on Wednesday.

The ‌Herndon, Virginia-based firm sold 16 million shares priced at $26 apiece in the IPO, giving it a valuation of roughly $2.42 billion. It ​had targeted a price range of $24 to $26 per ​share, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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After a strong April, IPO activity is expected ⁠to pick up in the coming months, with HawkEye ​360 and Suja Life set to test investor demand for ​defense technology and consumer brands, respectively.

HawkEye will also gauge appetite for space-technology offerings, as investors await a public filing from SpaceX ​that could bolster confidence among peers to pursue listings ​and tap equity markets.

Founded in 2015, HawkEye provides signal-intelligence data to defense, ‌intelligence ⁠and national security agencies, using satellites to detect, locate and analyze radio frequency emissions worldwide.

HawkEye operates more than 30 satellites, with the U.S. government and allied nations ​accounting for a ​bulk of ⁠its revenue.

In December, the company acquired ISA, expanding its capabilities in signal processing and ​classified intelligence systems while strengthening ties with U.S. ​agencies.

HawkEye ⁠plans to being trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HAWK" on Thursday, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan ⁠Stanley, ​RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies among ​the underwriters.

News.Az