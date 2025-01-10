SpaceX launches another batch of US spy satellites - VIDEO
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-153 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX successfully launched another batch of U.S. spy satellites from California's central coast on the night of January 9.A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at 10:53 p.m. EST (7:53 p.m. local California time; 0353 GMT on Jan. 10) on the NROL-153 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), News.az reports, citing Space.com.
NROL-153 was the seventh launch servicing the NRO's "proliferated architecture," which the agency has described as consisting of "numerous, smaller satellites designed for capability and resilience."
The previous six proliferated architecture missions also flew on Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg, between May and December of last year.