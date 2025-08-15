SpaceX plans its next Starship flight test for August 24

SpaceX, officially known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., announced on Friday that it plans to launch Starship's tenth flight test on August 24, with the launch window opening at 7:30 pm ET., News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"After completing the investigations into the loss of Starship on its ninth flight test and the Ship 36 static fire anomaly, hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability," Billionaire Elon Musk's company stated.

Musk added that this next flight test will continue the mission of the previous launches, which includes "Starship's first payload deployment and multiple reentry experiments geared towards returning the upper stage to the launch site for catch."

The company's three previous Starship flight tests failed to complete their missions, with the latest one taking place at the end of May.