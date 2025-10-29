Spain approves purchase of Turkish Hurjet for pilot training

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has approved the acquisition of a new system for advanced fighter pilot training, which will feature a customized version of the supersonic Turkish-made Hurjet.

According to a statement by Spain’s Cabinet following their Tuesday meeting, the contract for the new integrated training system, valued at €3.12 billion ($3.62 billion), will run through 2035, with no possibility of extension, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The training aircraft will be based on Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) Hurjet, a supersonic, two-seat advanced trainer, news portal Actualidad Aeroespacial reported.

The planes will be produced at TAI facilities in Türkiye and adapted in Spain with domestic high-performance systems and the Integrated Training System – Combat (ITS-C) platform.

Under the programme, Airbus Defence and Space Spain will serve as the national industry coordinator, the portal reported.

"The agreement will leverage Airbus's expertise in design, manufacturing, systems integration, in-service support, and training, along with Turkish Aerospace's innovative design of the Hurjet, a supersonic, single-engine, two-seat training aircraft with advanced capabilities," it said.

