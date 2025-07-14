Spain arrests 10 after clashes between far-right groups and migrants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish police arrested 10 people on Monday following three nights of clashes between far-right groups and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco, a town in southeastern Spain, according to the government.



In one of Spain's worst such flare-ups of recent times, several dozen youths, some hooded, hurled glass bottles and other objects at riot police in Torre Pacheco on Sunday night, News.Az reports citing Reuters

The trouble stemmed from an attack last week on a man in his late 60s that left him injured and recovering at home.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson told Reuters late on Monday that the suspected main perpetrator in last week's attack was arrested in the northern Basque Country. Authorities had previously said they had detained two foreigners suspected of involvement in the assault.

The victim told LaSexta broadcaster last week that he had been on a walk in a cemetery garden when two men, speaking a language he did not understand, ran towards him, one in an agitated state.

"He threw me to the ground and hit me. It all happened very quickly. I think they hit me and then left," said the man, whom LaSexta and other media identified as Domingo Tomas.

