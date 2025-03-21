Spain's Aena says it has 54 flights affected by Heathrow outage

Spanish airport operator Aena aid that 54 flights to and from its terminals were affected by the Heathrow power outage on Friday and 20 of them were already cancelled as of 0900 GMT, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The state-controlled operator of all commercial airports in Spain said in a post on X platform that 29 connections were scheduled in Madrid, 19 in Barcelona and six in Malaga, Tenerife and Valencia.

Twenty flights to and from Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled on Friday morning, Aena said in another post on X platform, while five flights bound to Heathrow were diverted to Madrid Barajas airport.

Aena recommends that travellers contact airlines for information about their flights.

