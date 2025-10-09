Spain's parliament officially approves arms embargo on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Spain's parliament passed a law banning the sale or purchase of weapons from Israel as part of measures aimed at halting the war in Gaza.

The Spanish Congress backed a total arms embargo on Israel – with 178 votes in favor, 169 against, which does not have a parliamentary majority, received the support of representatives from the far-left Podemos party, News.Az reports citing AFP.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Said that the government has proposed an embargo targeting the Israeli government to “stop the war of extermination” in Gaza.

On 8th of September, Sanchez announced a chain of measures to put an end to the “collective genocide” in Gaza, including imposing a ban on arms sales to Israel and preventing ships carrying fuel for the Israeli military from using the country’s ports.

