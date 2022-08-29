Spain win FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain clinched the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup 2022 trophy as they beat Japan 3-1 in the thrilling final at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on August 28, News.Az reports.

Pedro Lopez’s side defeated the same opponents by the same score to avenge their loss to Japan in 2018 final. Spain ended Japan’s undefeated streak for the last nine matches in the U20 Women’s World Cup with the win.

Meanwhile, Brazil outclassed Netherlands 4-1 to claim the third spot in the tournament.

News.Az