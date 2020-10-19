Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan’s residential settlements
During the night, the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Terter, and Aghdam regions using mortars and artillery, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
Since this morning, the territory of the Aghjabedi region is under fire.