Yandex metrika counter

Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan’s residential settlements

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan’s residential settlements

During the night, the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Terter, and Aghdam regions using mortars and artillery, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Since this morning, the territory of the Aghjabedi region is under fire.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      