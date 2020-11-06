Armenia continues violating ceasefire on border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Units of Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army located at the two countries’ state border using mortars and small arms, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Starting from the night of November 5 to November 6 until 05:00 in the morning, the positions of our military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were intermittently fired by the enemy from the direction of Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis regions of Armenia.

News.Az