5 civilians killed, 35 wounded as Armenia again launches missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja (UPDATED)

5 civilians killed, 35 wounded as Armenia again launches missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja (UPDATED)

5 civilians killed, 35 wounded as Armenia again launches missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty-five civilians have been wounded and 5 civilians killed as a result of Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted.

Hajiyev noted that two kids are among the dead.

“Emergency works are still going on. Armenia's terror and war crimes continues,” the presidential aide wrote.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Lamiya Valiyeva sets new Azerbaijan 200m record

Chargé d’Affaires: US firms to help realize August 8 agreements

Azerbaijan, US discuss power transport via TRIPP route

Trial of Ruben Vardanyan continues in Baku court

Armenian armed forces once again shelled Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

News.Az