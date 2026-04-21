Man attacked by crocodile at Western Australia camping site

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A man has been attacked by a “large crocodile” at a popular camping spot in Western Australia’s far north, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The incident occurred on a Kimberley beach past the Coulomb Point Nature Reserve, near Hidden Creek, about 50 kilometres north of Broome on Saturday.

The WA Country Health Service said the man was admitted to Broome Hospital and was in a stable condition before being transferred to Perth.

A Royal Flying Doctor Service spokesperson confirmed the man, in his 20s, was flown from Broome to the Royal Perth Hospital on Sunday.

The unsealed Manari Road on the Dampier Peninsula, about 2,000 km north of Perth, is popular with Broome residents and tourists due to its kilometres of pristine beach.

It is the second crocodile attack in less than five months in the region, with local rangers reporting an increase in crocodile activity.

The latest incident follows a separate attack in January, when a man sustained lacerations after being bitten by a 3-metre saltwater crocodile near the remote La Djardarr Bay Community on the Dampier Peninsula.

In 2024, another man was attacked by a 3-metre saltwater crocodile while spearfishing near islands off the coast of One Arm Point.

A Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) spokesperson said it was notified of the incident on Monday and had “spoken with a relative of the man who was attacked”.

“DBCA will also undertake a site visit as part of the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

News.Az