Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s 4 Grad multiple rocket launchers (VIDEO)
- 02 Nov 2020 16:13
- Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed four more BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces in different directions of the front on Nov. 2 from 00:30 (GMT+4) to 02:25 (GMT+4), the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.