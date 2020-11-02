Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s 4 Grad multiple rocket launchers (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed four more BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers of the Armenian Armed Forces in different directions of the front on Nov. 2 from 00:30 (GMT+4) to 02:25 (GMT+4), the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.


