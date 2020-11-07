Azerbaijan discloses damage from Armenia's shelling of Aghdam's villages (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Armed Forces have fired over 10,000 shells and missiles at 43 out of 62 settlements in the Aghdam district from September 27 to the present day, Trend reports from the front zone on Nov.6.

As a result, hundreds of private homes were damaged. So far, 7 civilians have been killed and 42 wounded.

Besides, as a result of Armenian provocations, 15 educational institutions and 5 nurseries were destroyed. During the shelling of settlements, auxiliary buildings, shops, catering facilities, manufacturing enterprises, agricultural facilities destroyed, 400 heads of small and large cattle perished.

The district’s infrastructure was also heavily damaged, power transmission, communication and gas lines, road infrastructure of the district were disabled. In the territories near the front line, most sub-artesian wells aren’t fit for use. The damage was inflicted on more than 30 such wells located in the populated areas.

News.Az

