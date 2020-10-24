Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan neutralizes another Armenian UAV

Azerbaijan neutralizes another Armenian UAV

Azerbaijan has downed another unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In the afternoon of October 23, a BZEZ UAV belonging to the Armenian armed forces was detected by Azerbaijani Army units and landed on the ground by electronic warfare assets, the ministry noted.

