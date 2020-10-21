Azerbaijan shoots down 3 more Armenian UAVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has destroyed 3 more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

On October 21, from 12:55 to 13:30, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units determined and destroyed three more Armenian UAVs.

The two UAVs were destroyed in the Fuzuli direction, and one in the Terter direction of the front, the ministry noted.

News.Az