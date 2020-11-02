Azerbaijani Army liberates 8 more villages from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated 8 more villages from occupation, President Ilham Aliyev announced on Monday.

“Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Chaprand, Haji Isagli and Gosha Bulag villages of Jabrayil, Dere Giletag and Boyuk Giletag villages of Zangilan, Ishigli, Muradkhanli and Milanli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his official Twitter page.

News.Az