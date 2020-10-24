Azerbaijani MoD: Civilian population living in occupied territories is advised to stay away from military facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Military Command, once again addressing the civilian population living in human settlements located close to the combat operations zone recommends staying away from military facilities and infrastructure in order to avoid injury.

At the same time, the Azerbaijan Military Command, appealing to the soldiers and volunteers who deceived by the military-political leadership of Armenia and taken to the occupied territories of our country, offered to lay down their arms and surrender.

It should be pointed out that the command is ready to take all the necessary measures to ensure the security, food, medical care and other needs of the civilian population crossed to the Azerbaijani side.

In addition, all the rights of prisoners of war and civilians will be protected in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, and through international organizations, the necessary conditions will be created for persons wishing to move to third countries.

News.Az

