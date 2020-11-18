Azerbaijani President: Adoption of unjust decision by Dutch parliament will not help establish closer ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unfortunately, when our meeting was appointed I got information that the parliament of your country adopted a motion-anti-Azerbaijani motion, also, anti-Turkish motion, providing the sanctions against Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of the newly appointed Dutch ambassador Pauline Eizema.

“It happened that your arrival to Azerbaijan almost coincided with the war. Therefore, our meeting was postponed due to the objective circumstances. I was informed that you arrived almost two months ago. So, I am sure you understand why our meeting didn’t take place earlier. But unfortunately, when our meeting was appointed I got information that the parliament of your country adopted an anti-Azerbaijani motion, also, anti-Turkish motion, providing the sanctions against Azerbaijan. I was informed by my assistant that during the discussions the foreign minister of the Netherlands advocated for a more balanced approach. So, we appreciate that, but of course, the fact that the parliament adopts such an unbalanced and I think, unjust decision will not, of course, help us to establish closer ties. First of all, I would like to say taking into account the fact that yesterday this decision was adopted, it was Armenia who attacked us. We were defending ourselves and as a result of that, we managed to liberate territories which belong to us due to the norms and principles of international law and belong to us historically. Our fight was a fight for freedom, for liberation and it ended with the great military success and also a political success,” the head of state said.

“And on November 10th as you know, the trilateral statement was signed which put an end to the war. Therefore, for me it was very strange that after that, after Armenia itself signed this declaration which basically is a capitulation, such a decision was adopted in a country which is situated far away from our region. As you probably know, the regional countries supported this declaration. All our neighbors expressed support for this declaration. Two of our neighbors-Russia and Turkey will be part of the operations which will provide security and safety for Azerbaijanis and Armenians. So, I think that it is more just to be on our side rather than on some other side. And also, probably, you are informed about the comments of the US State Department, which supports the ceasefire, the European Union. Therefore, I understand that parliamentarians have their own agenda, sometimes they have their own preferences, it’s understandable. I understand that the government of your country has its own position which may be different from what was adopted by the parliament, but it will be difficult to explain to our people why it happened,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az