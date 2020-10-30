Azerbaijani troops monitor operational situation: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on October 29 and night on October 30, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army and Azerbaijan’s human settlements in different directions of the front with various weapons, including artillery and missiles.

The combat operations continued mainly in the direction of Aghdere, Khojavend and Gubadli. Attempts by the enemy to attack were strongly suppressed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of retaliatory actions against the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front, some of the enemy's personnel were killed and wounded.

During the day and at night yesterday, a large number of Armenian forces, 2 - Su-25 attack aircraft, 3 - T-72 tanks, 1 - IFV, 2 - "Smerch" and 1 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 different types of howitzers, 2 - "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzers, 1 - "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system, 1 - P-18 radar station, 4 - auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.

News.Az