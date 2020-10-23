Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan army does not shell civilian population, infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread by Armenia about the alleged shelling of the Aghdere, Khojavend, and Gırmızı Bazar settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijan Army is groundless and false.

On the contrary, on October 23 at night, and today in the morning hours, the Armenian armed forces subjected to intensive fire the territory of Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi regions.

The Azerbaijan Army, complying with the humanitarian ceasefire regime, retains operational superiority along the entire length of the front.

News.Az