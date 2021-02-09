Four Azerbaijani servicemen wounded in mine explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were wounded in a landmine explosion in the direction of the country’s Tartar district on Monday, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The wounded servicemen – Kamil Duniyev, Hasan Ahmadzade, Elshad Orujov and Maharram Aghayev – were hospitalized after being rendered first aid.

“Currently, the servicemen are under doctors' supervision. Their condition is stable, and there is no threat to their life,” the ministry added.

News.Az