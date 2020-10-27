Yandex metrika counter

Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia resorts to war crimes attacking Barda with reactive missiles

Armenia resorts to war crimes of killing civilians attacking Barda region was attacked with reactive missiles, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page. 

“In violation of humanitarian ceasefire and in order to compensate their sustained military losses Armenia resorts to war crimes of killing civilians. Barda region was attacked with reactive missiles. So far 3 killed, 10 people including kids and women seriously wounded,” Hajiyev wrote.


