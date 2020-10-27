If Armenia publicly declares that they accept fundamental principles we will come to agreement very quickly - Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

A constructive approach should be that they [Armenia] must publicly declare, through the prime minister, that they accept the fundamental principles, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian Rai 1 TV channel.

Commenting on “On what conditions will you agree to stop the hostilities then? You have repeatedly spoken about the need for a constructive approach on the part of Armenia. What should a constructive approach be like?”, the head of state said: “The fundamental principles envisage the return of seven districts located around the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region to Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani refugees to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the ancient Azerbaijani city of Shusha. These approaches are, in principle, based on four UN Security Council resolutions, which require practically the same. But when the Armenian prime minister says that not a single centimeter of land will be given to us, when the Armenian defense minister says that Armenia will start a new war for new territories, and when aggression is carried out against us, this is not a constructive approach, of course. He must say that yes, the occupied territories will be returned to Azerbaijan, that the Azerbaijanis will return to Nagorno-Karabakh, including Shusha, and then, of course, we will come to an agreement very quickly.”

News.Az

