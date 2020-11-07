Information about shelling of Armenian territory is another provocation of the enemy - Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The news spread by the Armenian side about the alleged shelling of the village of David Bek near the town of Gafan of Armenia from the territory of the Gubadli region of Azerbaijan is provocative misinformation, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.



"On the contrary, units of Armenian armed forces fired intensively from Armenian territory on the liberated villages of the Gubadli region and positions of Azerbaijani Army units during the day. The Azerbaijani Army takes adequate measures only against enemy fire points within our borders.

Once again, we declare that Azerbaijan has no military target on the territory of Armenia," the ministry said.

