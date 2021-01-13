ISESCO chiefs presents keepsake to Azerbaijani president on occasion of Victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday received a delegation led by ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.

During the meeting, ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Victory.

The ISESCO chief said: “This is a reflection of your victory. It says Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim [in the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful]. It also says here that we are celebrating the Victory, and these are the words of Allah to Prophet Muhammad.”

The Azerbaijani presidents thanked the ISECO chief for the gift.

AlMalik said it is written on the sword that this is for His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev.

“We are celebrating the Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh and this is our logo. Your Excellency, this sword is more than 100 years old,” he added.

Reiterating his gratitude, President Aliyev said. “The symbol of our Victory was an iron fist. Now we also have a sword.”

News.Az