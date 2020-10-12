National Assembly of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan issues statement on Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Assembly of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan has made a statement on Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja city.

The statement reads: “On behalf of 133 youth organizations of Azerbaijan we would like to call international leaders and the international community to provide justice and peace for Azerbaijani people. Even though a ceasefire between 2 parties were agreed, on 11 October in the middle of the night 2nd largest city - Ganja came under missile attack by Armenian armed forces. 3 residential buildings were destroyed. As of now 9 civilians, as well as women were killed. 35 civilians including children were seriously wounded. Armenian government and armed forces are violating principles and norms of international law as stated in The Geneva Convention. Armenian side hides itself behind the humanitarian ceasefire to attack Azerbaijani civilians. There is no other way than calling it terrorism. We urge international community to #StopArmenianAggression and Armenian terrorism against Azerbaijan.

News.Az

