Operational situation under control of Azerbaijani Army: Defense Ministry

During the day on November 5 and night on November 6, the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and Azerbaijani human settlements in various directions of the front with various small arms, howitzers, and mortars.

The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in the Aghdara, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli directions of the front, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Armenian troops were forced to retreat suffering casualties on personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front.

Currently, combat operations are underway. The operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

