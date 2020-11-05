Pashinyan wants to have the ceasefire in order to get some more military assistance, Azerbaijani president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

He (Pashinyan) wants to win time, he wants to have the ceasefire in order to get some more military assistance, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview with Spanish EFE news agency.

"We don’t want to continue military operations. I said many times and can repeat today, if Armenian prime minister, personally him, the person who is responsible for this bloodshed makes such a statement, we are ready to stop immediately. I am a person who keeps his words, and we will do it. But he doesn’t say. He wants to win time, he wants to have the ceasefire in order to get some more military assistance. He wants to use this ceasefire in order to launch new attacks on Azerbaijan, and to regain back the territories which we liberated. That’s what he is after," the head of state said.

News.Az

