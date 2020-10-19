President Ilham Aliyev: 13 villages of Jabrayil district were liberated

Thirteen villages of Jabrayil district were liberated from occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

“Soltanli, Amirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeykhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Goyarchinveysalli, Niyazgullar, Kechal Mammadli, Shahvalli, Haji Ismayilli, Isagli villages of Jabrayil district were liberated. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state announced.

News.Az