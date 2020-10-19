President Ilham Aliyev: 13 villages of Jabrayil district were liberated
- 19 Oct 2020 08:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153512
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightpresident-ilham-aliyev-13-villages-of-jabrayil-district-were-liberatedspan Copied
Thirteen villages of Jabrayil district were liberated from occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.
“Soltanli, Amirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeykhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Goyarchinveysalli, Niyazgullar, Kechal Mammadli, Shahvalli, Haji Ismayilli, Isagli villages of Jabrayil district were liberated. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state announced.