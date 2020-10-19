Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: 13 villages of Jabrayil district were liberated

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: 13 villages of Jabrayil district were liberated

Thirteen villages of Jabrayil district were liberated from occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

“Soltanli, Amirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeykhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Goyarchinveysalli, Niyazgullar, Kechal Mammadli, Shahvalli, Haji Ismayilli, Isagli villages of Jabrayil district were liberated. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state announced.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      