President: The only way to stop war is for Armenia to admit its defeat and to admit our victory

“The only way to stop war is for Armenia to stop, to admit its defeat, to admit our victory and then to liberate the territories,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account.

In other post, the head of state said: “We do not expect any third country to be involved. We do not see which country can be involved, because the countries which surround us are our partners and friends. It’s a battle between us and Armenia, and everybody should stay away from that.”

