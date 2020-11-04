Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan prevents Armenia's sabotage attempt in Zangilan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan prevents Armenia's sabotage attempt in Zangilan

On November 4, an attempt to sabotage by the Armenian Armed Forces against units of the Azerbaijani army in the Zangilan region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border was resolutely suppressed, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage group, which suffered heavy combat losses, was forced to retreat.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      