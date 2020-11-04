Azerbaijan prevents Armenia's sabotage attempt in Zangilan
- 04 Nov 2020 21:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154271
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightsabotage-attempt-by-armenia-against-azerbaijani-army-in-zangilan-direction-of-front-prevented-ministry-of-defensespan Copied
On November 4, an attempt to sabotage by the Armenian Armed Forces against units of the Azerbaijani army in the Zangilan region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border was resolutely suppressed, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage group, which suffered heavy combat losses, was forced to retreat.