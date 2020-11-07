Teenager killed as a result of Barda shelling by Armenian armed forces

The Armenian armed forces blatantly violating requirements of the announced humanitarian ceasefire regime continue their criminal actions against our peaceful civilian population, the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office reported.

On 07.11.2020, the Barda region was subjected to intensive rocket and heavy artillery shelling from various directions by the Armenian armed forces.

As a result, Rahimov Shahmali Atraf (2004), was killed, his house was seriously damaged from the missile strike in Yeni Ayrija village of Barda region at about 16:00 today.

At present, the prosecutor's office is carrying out all possible investigative measures in the current situation.

