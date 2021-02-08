UK Minister for European Neighborhood arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Minister for the European Neighborhood Wendy Morton arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday.

“Salam Bakı, Azərbaycan! As the first UK Foreign & Development Minister to visit Azerbaijan, I will be working closely with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry to advance women’s rights - ensuring they have more opportunities in business and politics and can be safe from violence,” Morton tweeted.

The UK minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

