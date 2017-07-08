Spanish newspaper 'La Razon' publishes article on killing of 2-year-old Zahra

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spanish newspaper "La Razon" published an article titled "Tensions mounting on Azerbaijan-Armenia border: Baku condemns the latest attack that caused the death of civilians."

The article deals with the July 4 tragedy – the Armenian army’s shelling of the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region with 82mm- and 120-mm mortars and heavy grenade launchers, which killed Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva.

The article cites the statement of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, emphasizing that this provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces is an act of vandalism, which once again proves the terrorist nature of the Armenian state. It is reported that the deliberate and targeted attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces on the civilian population of Azerbaijan, which are closely residing along the front line, including women, children and elderly people, are systematic. Direct attacks by Armenia on the civilian population and facilities of Azerbaijan violate international humanitarian law and human rights, in particular the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Supplement No. 1, as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. At the same time, the article says that despite the fact that after the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region, diplomats and international organizations called for a change in the status quo through substantive and serious negotiations, the Armenian side resorted to a vile provocation aimed at killing Azerbaijani civilians and children. The article also noted that the presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the main cause of tensions and incidents in the conflict zone, as well as the main obstacle to a political settlement of the conflict.

