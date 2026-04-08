Spain-China ties in focus as Sanchez heads to Beijing

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Sanchez’s visit, his fourth to China in four years, represents the latest high-level exchange between the two countries following last year’s visits by both the Spanish prime minister and king, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

During the visit, Chinese leaders will hold discussions with Sanchez on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

Mao emphasized that Spain, as a member of the European Union, is an important partner for China. She noted that China-Spain relations have strengthened in recent years, with practical cooperation across multiple sectors delivering tangible benefits to both nations.

The Chinese government views the visit as an opportunity to deepen strategic mutual trust, enhance cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and elevate bilateral ties to a new level. Mao added that the two countries can also make greater contributions to global peace and stability.